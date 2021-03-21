Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Datum has a market cap of $5.11 million and $688,396.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00051718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.47 or 0.00650602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

