DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 214.7% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $376,920.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.00346377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,181.90 or 1.00012923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00075274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.