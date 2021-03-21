Dawn Protocol Hits Market Cap of $45.05 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $45.05 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 218.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00459475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00711318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,926,510 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

