DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,890.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $16,890.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00038360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007295 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001294 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.