DEAPcoin Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $1.12 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

