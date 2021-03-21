Decentral Games One Day Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Decentral Games token can now be bought for approximately $538.74 or 0.00943408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $97.04 million and $2.11 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00463605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00063470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00138812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.62 or 0.00727801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Decentral Games Token Profile

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,129 tokens. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

Decentral Games Token Trading

