Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.74 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and $7.13 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.