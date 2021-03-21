DECOIN Tops One Day Volume of $287,723.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $287,723.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00259056 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031586 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,185,264 coins and its circulating supply is 54,483,401 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

