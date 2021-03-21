DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 71.9% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1,331.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,445,844 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

