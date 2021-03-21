DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 89.4% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $2,255.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 89.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015543 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,445,101 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

