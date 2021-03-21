DeFiner Price Reaches $0.70 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $1.13 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,424,526 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

