Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,943 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,123,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655,325. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.