Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have commented on DENN. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Denny’s by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Denny’s has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

