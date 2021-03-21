Dent (DENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $172.78 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Dent has a total market capitalization of $602.92 million and approximately $172.78 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,409,245,055 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

