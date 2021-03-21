DePay Market Cap Reaches $10.05 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $41,185.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00462062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00699366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars.

