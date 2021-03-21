DePay Reaches Market Cap of $10.29 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00005955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $19,646.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00463605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00063470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00138812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.62 or 0.00727801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

