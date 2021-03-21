DerivaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $175.07 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $175.07 million and $278,362.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.71 or 0.00011577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

