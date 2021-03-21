Dero 24 Hour Volume Hits $304,497.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00004722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and $304,497.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,683.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.91 or 0.03110081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.93 or 0.00340357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.49 or 0.00914705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00405955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.00353909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00257905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

