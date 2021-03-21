Destination Wealth Management Buys 3,710 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $111,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

