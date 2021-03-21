Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.16 ($8.43).

LHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €11.54 ($13.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.50 and its 200-day moving average is €9.65.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.