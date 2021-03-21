DEX Hits One Day Volume of $76,566.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $76,566.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

