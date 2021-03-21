DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $482.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $494.70 million. DexCom reported sales of $405.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total value of $664,390.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $283,445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $344.63 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $196.57 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

