dHedge DAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $39.66 million and $2.86 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00007481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00640682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,148,026 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.