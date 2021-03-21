Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Cap of $794,467.77 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $794,467.77 and approximately $3,563.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.64 or 0.00408326 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

