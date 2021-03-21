DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0835 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $63.78 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.00389589 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005112 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.04662636 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,429,983 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

