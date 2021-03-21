Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $363,384.55 and $232.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,611.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.19 or 0.03119481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00343435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.45 or 0.00917265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00409702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00354501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00258791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,139,521 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

