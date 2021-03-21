Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $52.86

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $52.86 or 0.00091500 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.05 million and $888,004.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00645097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,634 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

