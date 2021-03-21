Dimecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $3,102.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005723 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006975 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00193020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.