DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0786

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $938,974.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

