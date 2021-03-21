DNotes (NOTE) Hits One Day Volume of $28,903.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DNotes has a market capitalization of $26,754.37 and approximately $28,903.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DNotes has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

