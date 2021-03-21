Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $56.65 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $56.65 million and $11.28 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00646453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

Dock Token Trading

