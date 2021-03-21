DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One DOGEFI token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $224,467.18 and approximately $6,592.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

DOGEFI Token Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

