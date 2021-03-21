Doki Doki Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $468,281.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $468,281.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance token can currently be bought for $424.92 or 0.00737654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,929 tokens. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

Doki Doki Finance Token Trading

