Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.00.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $363.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.21. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

