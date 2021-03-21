Donu (DONU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Donu has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Donu coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donu has a market cap of $151,079.90 and approximately $18.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00152647 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Donu Profile

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.