DPRating (RATING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 11% against the dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $543,692.12 and approximately $5.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

