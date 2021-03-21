DragonVein One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.27 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 204.5% against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.01 or 0.00916224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00351918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.