DragonVein Trading Up 186.5% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 186.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,403.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.93 or 0.00927125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.00356380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.