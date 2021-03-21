DREP (DREP) Tops One Day Volume of $44.83 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. DREP has a market cap of $104.70 million and $44.83 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.96 or 0.00646175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,980,303,051 coins and its circulating supply is 3,967,467,350 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.