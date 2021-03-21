Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 481,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,011,918. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

