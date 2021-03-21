Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,597,318 shares of company stock worth $296,842,941 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 3,319,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

