Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Down 8.7% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00459352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00143072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00693037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

