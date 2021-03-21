DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $77.87 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $77.87 or 0.00135642 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $80.60 million and $1.69 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,023 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

