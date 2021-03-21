Duluth’s (DLTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Duluth has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $443.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Duluth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

