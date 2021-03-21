Dusk Network Market Cap Hits $135.87 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Dusk Network has a market cap of $135.87 million and $10.44 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,093,188 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

