Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $135.87 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $135.87 million and $10.44 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,093,188 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

