DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DXC Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

