Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $168,117.76

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $168,117.76 and approximately $73,416.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,919 coins and its circulating supply is 371,083 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

