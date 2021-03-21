e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Hits $2.52 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $3.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.89 or 0.00343684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,835 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,536 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

