Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 451,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

